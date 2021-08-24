Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.