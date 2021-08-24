Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $406.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
