Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.50.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $4,385,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

