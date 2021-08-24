Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $422.28.

NYSE PANW traded up $5.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $372.57. 2,314,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

