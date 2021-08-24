Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

