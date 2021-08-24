Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 2,055 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

