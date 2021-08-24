Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.93.

