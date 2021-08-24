Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.14 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

