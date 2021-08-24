Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $519,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,582 shares of company stock worth $5,740,374. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.