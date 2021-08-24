Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $206.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

