Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 45 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $232.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

