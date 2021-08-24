Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $37.19.

