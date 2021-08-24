Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59.

