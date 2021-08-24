Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $44,000 Position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 516,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02.

