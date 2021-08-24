Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $261.12. 1,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,269. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40. Paylocity has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $257.99.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $103,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

