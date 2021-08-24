PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Plans GBX 8.30 Dividend

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 714.71 ($9.34) on Tuesday. PayPoint has a 1-year low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.39 ($9.53). The company has a market capitalization of £491.13 million and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 600.75.

In related news, insider Alan Dale purchased 3,125 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Also, insider Nick Wiles acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,640.71). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,038.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

