Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.33. The company had a trading volume of 436,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.