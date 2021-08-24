Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 2,187 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. 16,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,842. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

