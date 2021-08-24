Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $10.48 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 281,758 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.