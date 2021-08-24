Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

FMAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 44,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,376. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.40.

