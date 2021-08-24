Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 607 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,634,792 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.58.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.