Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 607 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,634,792 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.58.

