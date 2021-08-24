Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,073. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.