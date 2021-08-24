Pearson (LON:PSON) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 840 ($10.97).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

LON:PSON traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 774.80 ($10.12). 583,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 820.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

