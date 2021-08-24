PegNet Tops One Day Volume of $28,942.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, PegNet has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $487,325.57 and $28,942.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

