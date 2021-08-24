Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 794,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,053,700 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.