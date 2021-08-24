Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,628 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

