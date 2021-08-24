Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Air Lease worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.