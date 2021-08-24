Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,075 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,126 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,375,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,505 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,951 shares of company stock worth $86,437. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

