Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 103,075 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,075 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,951 shares of company stock valued at $86,437. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

