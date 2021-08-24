Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 31,095 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Atkore by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after buying an additional 52,355 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

