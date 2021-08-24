Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 33,032 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,032 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 532,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.