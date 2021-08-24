Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 33,564 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.