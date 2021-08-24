Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 49,262 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,262 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Patterson Companies worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.