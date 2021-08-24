Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

