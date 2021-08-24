PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Trading Up 3.1%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09.

PhoneX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

