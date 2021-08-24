Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

