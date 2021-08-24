Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 38,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.