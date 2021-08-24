Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.