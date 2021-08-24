Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $264,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

