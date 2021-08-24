Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of GreenBox POS worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at $2,414,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at $2,100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60. GreenBox POS has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.