Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $212,000 in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

GTN stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

