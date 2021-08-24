Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 796 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

