Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PIPR stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,945,367.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

