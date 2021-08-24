Piper Sandler Cuts The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $39.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

