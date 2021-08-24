PirateCash (PIRATE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,156.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,156.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,027,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

