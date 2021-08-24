PirateCash Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,156.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,027,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

