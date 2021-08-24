Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.79 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $264,806.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

