Plair Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Plair has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $25,163.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Plair

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

