PolkaFoundry Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00801865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099722 BTC.

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,172,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

