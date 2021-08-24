PolkaWar Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $849,941.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00157614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,593.71 or 1.00183467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.78 or 0.00995327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.97 or 0.06601359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

