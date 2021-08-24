Power Index Pool Token Trading Down 5.2% This Week (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00008201 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $790,348.15 and $26,596.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00123854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00154721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.31 or 0.99580882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00977467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.06426518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

